'I think that will happen': Trump confident that US will annex Greenland

President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Thursday that the United States would annex Greenland.
"I think that will happen," he told reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office.
Greenland's pro-business opposition Demokraatit party, which wants a slow approach to independence from Denmark, won Tuesday's parliamentary election. Trump said that election was good for the United States. Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale.
