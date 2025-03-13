Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'I think that will happen': Trump confident that US will annex Greenland

Greenland's pro-business opposition Demokraatit party, which wants a slow approach to independence from Denmark, won Tuesday's parliamentary election

Reuters
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Thursday that the United States would annex Greenland. 
"I think that will happen," he told reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office. 
Greenland's pro-business opposition Demokraatit party, which wants a slow approach to independence from Denmark, won Tuesday's parliamentary election. Trump said that election was good for the United States. Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale.   
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

