Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IBM beats profit estimates as AI shift boosts software performance

IBM beats profit estimates as AI shift boosts software performance

"When you see more growth come from software, that comes with a lot better margins," said Matt Swanson, analyst at RBC Capital Markets

IBM

"DeepSeek was an initiation that open (source) AI can play a role in the overall GenAI space," IBM Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters in an interview.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IBM surpassed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by robust demand in its software unit as businesses ramped up IT spending, sending the company's shares soaring about 10% in extended trading.
 
The software segment recorded its biggest revenue jump in five years, as customers prioritized spending on cloud infrastructure amid a rush to adopt the data-intensive generative artificial intelligence technology. 
"When you see more growth come from software, that comes with a lot better margins," said Matt Swanson, analyst at RBC Capital Markets. 
IBM also forecast revenue growth of at least 5% at constant currency for fiscal 2025, higher than the 3% increase seen in 2024. 
 
This suggests "confidence in (IBM's) AI and cloud strategy", said Michael Schulman, chief investment officer of Running Point Capital. 

Also Read

AI, Artificial Intelligence

IBM releases new AI models for businesses as genAI competition heats up

Wipro

Wipro's hybrid policy: Employees to work from office three days a week

layoff

Tech layoffs 2024: Over 100,000 IT jobs cut in second half of the year

Sandip Patel, head of IBM India | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

AI adoption will continue to accelerate in India, says IBM's Sandip Patel

HDI, human developemnt, education, growth, economic growth

Australian university to start its courses at GIFT City from November

IBM's AI Book of Business â€” a combination of bookings and actual sales across various products â€” stood at more than $5 billion inception-to-date, up about $2 billion from the third quarter. 
The company made its "Granite" family of AI models open-source in May, in contrast to rivals such as Microsoft , which charge for access to their models. 
IBM's approach is in line with Chinese startup DeepSeek, which last week launched a free AI assistant that it said uses less data at a fraction of the cost of incumbent services, fueling concerns over the dominance of U.S. tech. 
"DeepSeek was an initiation that open (source) AI can play a role in the overall GenAI space," IBM Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters in an interview. 
He, however, declined to provide details on whether IBM plans to offer DeepSeek's models on its Watsonx platform, which helps users in tasks such as deploying chatbots. 
CONSULTING WEAKNESS 
IBM's AI book is dominated by its consulting business, which accounts for about 80% of it. Software forms the rest.
But revenue from the consulting segment fell about 2% to $5.2 billion in the quarter. Software sales grew more than 10%.
Companies have focused spending on longer-term consulting deals, centered around integrating AI in their businesses, which is yet to be reflected in IBM's revenue. 
Total revenue was relatively flat at $17.55 billion for the quarter and largely in line with analysts' estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG. 
IBM's fourth-quarter adjusted per-share earnings of $3.92 compared with estimates of $3.75.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Fed has done terrible job on banking regulation, says Donald Trump

Donald trump, Trump

Trump blames diversity, inclusion programmes for jet-chopper collision

Meta, Google

Meta to pay $25 mn to settle Trump's 2021 lawsuit over account suspension

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta sends mixed signals as Q4 sales beat estimates but outlook muted

Tesla

Tesla reassures investors with growth pledge, to begin robotaxi rollout

Topics : Artificial intelligence IBM corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon