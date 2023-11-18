Sensex (-0.28%)
IDF raids Hamas sites in Gaza Strip, finds weapons, supplies in school

During one of the raids, a large amount of weapons and military equipment was found inside a high school

Israel Defence forces, IDF

Photo: X @IDF

Agencies Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) forces continued with their operations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, during which more weapons and other terrorist-related items were found in a school.
This was yet another example of how Hamas hides its terror bases and supplies in civilian areas.
The Duvdevan special forces, both reservists and regular army, are part of the ongoing fighting, said the IDF.
The forces carried out raids on terrorist infrastructure, during which they eliminated terrorists in encounters.
During one of the raids, a large amount of weapons and military equipment was found inside a high school.
In addition, the forces raided terrorist infrastructure in the house of the commander of an engineering company in the northern battalions of the terrorist organization Hamas.
Weapons and training manuals of the terrorist organization Hamas were found in the raid.

Earlier in the day, internet and phone service was partially restored to the Gaza Strip, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries because it was unable to coordinate its convoys.

Meantime, an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building on the outskirts of the town of Khan Younis, killing at least 26 Palestinians, according to a doctor at the hospital where the bodies were taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

