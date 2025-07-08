Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US govt warns staff, diplomats of attempted Rubio impersonation using AI

US govt warns staff, diplomats of attempted Rubio impersonation using AI

A message sent from Rubio's office to State Department staff stated the purpose was likely "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts".

Marco Rubio

Image: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States Department of State has warned diplomats to beware of attempts to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials using artificial intelligence, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
 
The warning follows a Washington Post report that an individual posing as Rubio contacted several senior officials — including three foreign ministers, a US governor and a member of Congress — using AI to mimic Rubio’s voice and writing style. The newspaper cited a senior US official and a State Department cable dated July 3.
 
“The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and, in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal,” the cable said.
 

‘Access to information and accounts’

Authorities have not yet identified the person behind the impersonation attempts. However, officials suspect the aim was to deceive senior figures in order to obtain access to sensitive information or online accounts. A message from Rubio’s office to State Department staff stated the purpose was likely “with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts,” The Washington Post reported.
 
It added that in mid-June, the impersonator created a Signal account under the display name “Marco.Rubio@state.gov” to contact diplomats and officials both within the US and internationally. The cable clarified this was a display name and not an actual government email address, the report added.

Also Read

Tech Wrap July 8

Tech Wrap July 8: OnePlus Nord series, Google AI Mode, Samsung One UI 8

Grok AI

Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Mark Zuckerberg

Apple's top AI models executive leaves to join Meta's AI expansion drive

Capgemini

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 billion in cash to boost AI capabilities

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Expand financial inclusion using AI: DFS secy M Nagaraju to fintechs

 
The State Department declined to reveal the content of the messages or the identities of those targeted.

Not a first

The Rubio incident is not isolated. In May, a separate impersonation attempt targeted Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff. Someone allegedly accessed her phone and began calling and messaging senators, governors and business leaders while posing as Wiles, The Wall Street Journal reported.
 
That same month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned that “malicious actors” had been impersonating top US officials in “an ongoing malicious text and voice messaging campaign”. These attempts, which included AI-generated voices, were intended to “elicit information or funds,” the report added.
 
“If you receive a message claiming to be from a senior US official,” the FBI warned, “do not assume it is authentic.”

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump says he is not happy with Russia's Putin, considering sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after disembarking Air Force One as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S, July 6, 2025

US Immigration curbs to hit economy hard in 2025, finds Fed study

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

20 missing as floods wash away Nepal-China border bridge in Rasuwa

Donald Trump, Trump

'No change': Trump reaffirms Aug 1 tariff deadline, rules out extensions

International Criminal Court, ICC

ICC issues warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women, girls

Topics : Artificial intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchUAE Golden VisaBharat BandhTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon