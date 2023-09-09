Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Improve biz environment to realise investment target: Japan PM urges Modi

Kishida conveyed this to Modi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here, Japanese officials said

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the business environment in India to realise the 5 trillion yen investment target.
Kishida conveyed this to Modi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here, Japanese officials said.
According to the officials, Kishida stated that Japan-India relations have steadily progressed in recent years and called for cooperation in improving the investment environment in India toward the realisation of the five trillion yen target of public and private investment and financing from Japan to India in the next five years, which was set in March last year.
Both the leaders welcomed the provision of a 400 billion yen loan for the high-speed rail construction project in India, which is underway, they said.
"Held productive talks with PM Kishida. We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," Modi said on X.
Modi said India and Japan were eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

G20 countries to focus on skill gaps, work and social protection policies

Global Biofuel Alliance, UK-Middle-East economic corridor launched at G20

G20 Summit: Countries welcome Chennai principles for ocean-based economy

President Murmu, PM Modi welcome G20 leaders, delegates at grand dinner

UK, India two nations with one ambition, rooted in shared values: PM Sunak

Kishida also congratulated Modi on the historic success of the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.
The two leaders concurred to work together in such areas as maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law as well as in the field of advanced technology, including space, the Japanese officials said.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the leaders acknowledged the constructive dialogue of the two countries throughout the year on their priorities for their respective G20 and G7 presidencies, particularly in bringing the concerns and aspirations of the Global South to the fore.
The leaders held discussions on various facets of the India-Japan bilateral partnership, including on infrastructure development, technological collaboration, investments and energy, it added.
Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the MEA statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Japan G20 summit G20 Meet

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon