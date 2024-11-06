Business Standard
INC congratulates Donald Trump on US presidential election victory

Former President Trump was projected to win the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris. Trump was just three votes short of a victory. (Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential polls victory, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying "we look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity".

Former President Trump was projected to win the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump for his election victory."  India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership, underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values, aligned interests, and extensive people-to-people connections, the Congress president said.

 

"We look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity," Kharge said.

With results continuing to come in from various states giving a clear indication of a Trump victory, the 78-year-old Republican leader addressed his supporters at West Palm Beach in Florida, declaring victory and promising a "golden age of America".

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris. Trump was just three votes short of a victory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

