India-Nigeria joint commission meet: EAM Jaishankar stresses on cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Nigeria and said that both the sides have agreed to strengthen efforts in a slew of sectors, including people-to-people exchange, energy, mobility and consular cooperations.

The Joint Commission meeting, which Jaishankar co-chaired along with his counterpart Yusuf Tuggar, also discussed opportunities in the sectors of energy, power, renewables, transport, healthcare, fintech, agriculture, and security between the two countries.

Co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting along with FM @YusufTuggar. Noted the expansion of our economic cooperation, especially trade and investment. Discussed new opportunities in energy, power, renewables, transport, healthcare, fintech, agriculture and security," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier, he arrived in the Nigerian capital Abuja from Lagos, which he reached on Sunday after attending the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda.

Emphasising that the diplomatic relations between India and Nigeria have existed for a very long time, Jaishankar said that the two nations have also agreed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, mobility and consular cooperation and added, India and Nigeria also cooperate closely in multilateral forums and will take that tradition forward."



"India and Nigeria, we share a long-standing and friendly relationship, which is really rooted in history in many ways. We are the largest democracies of the world and we are leaders in our own continents as well," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar recalled the presence of Nigeria President Tinubu during the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September 2023.

"Our Defence Minister was here for the inauguration of the administration. And I certainly hope that my visit will continue that tradition and keep high-level contacts strong," he said.

Jaishankar also said that the relationship between India and Nigeria has evolved from being historical friends to becoming strategic partners.

"I think many of you know that today the term strategic partnership is laden with a lot of meaning, with a lot of content and with a lot of promise. So, when we look ahead at what is the working of the Joint Commission, I think we will be guided very much by that," Jaishankar said.

Terming Nigeria as an important business partner of India, the Indian leader said, Today, as an economic partner of Nigeria, whose investments are estimated broadly at about USD 27 billion, which has an annual trade turnover with this country of somewhere between USD 13 to USD 15 billion, when we have about 130 Indian companies, who have really put their economic future, struck roots in this country, to a point where they have actually become one of the largest employers in this country," he said.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Jaishankar said: There will be new things happening in the relationship. They will take into account new technologies and new capabilities between our two countries. It's a very forward-looking relationship that we envisage.

Earlier, he had addressed two business forum meetings, addressed a Nigerian think tank, met with the Indian community and unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

After meeting with the diaspora, he posted on X: Visited the Indian High Commission in Abuja. Unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and planted a sapling in the High Commission premises. Thank members of the Indian community for joining on the occasion.