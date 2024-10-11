Business Standard
Home / World News / India in focus for Booking.com global expansion plans, says country manager

India in focus for Booking.com global expansion plans, says country manager

He asserted that the contribution of the tourism industry to India's GDP is set to double in the next few years, creating millions of job opportunities

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

According to estimates, tourism in India contributes 6.5 per cent to the country's GDP and supports 4.3 crore jobs. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online reservation platform Booking.com sees India as a "big priority" in terms of its global expansion plans and a long-term strategic player in the travel and tourism space, Santosh Kumar, the firm's Country Manager for India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, said.

In an interview to PTI, Kumar said the company is betting big on India and it continues to invest "very heavily" in the country's market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brazil and Japan, too, are priority markets for Booking.com as it looks at further expansion in markets apart from the US, he said.

"When you look at Booking.com and also Booking Holdings, the parent company... post-pandemic, our domestic business has also grown very significantly... It (India) is a very big priority. We continue to invest very heavily in this market and we are really looking at India as a long-term strategic player," Kumar told PTI.

 

Booking.com traditionally was started in Europe, and that's where it has grown very significantly over the years, he said.

"US is a very big priority... after that we have markets like India, Brazil, Japan, etc, which are very big priorities for us," he said.

More From This Section

Blackrock

BlackRock's AUM hit record $11.5 trillion on market rally, ETF boost

JP Morgan

JPMorgan Chase profit falls on loan loss provisions in September quarter

asteroid

Two asteroids to fly by earth today, says NASA; Check speed, distance, size

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo's profit falls on lower interest income in September quarter

Argentina Economic reforms

Argentina to launch new test for 40,000 state staff; failure means 'fired'

Talking about India's economy's bright prospects, Kumar said, "Our GDP continues to grow. We are continuing to get foreign direct investment into the country. Our infrastructure is continuously improving with all the policies and the investments that the current government has been making. So all of those indicators are very positive."

He asserted that the contribution of the tourism industry to India's GDP is set to double in the next few years, creating millions of job opportunities.

According to estimates, tourism in India contributes 6.5 per cent to the country's GDP and supports 4.3 crore jobs.

"Travel and tourism as a contributor to GDP is expected to double in the next few years. It is already a very significant part of our GDP. It will double in the years to come and will create multiple new jobs. It will create 58 million jobs in the next nine years or so," the Booking.com country manager said.

According to Kumar, increasing connectivity, easing visa processes and promoting India more in overseas markets as a tourism destination are the top-three focus areas to realise the country's full potential in the sector, going forward.


Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

Just Dial Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 2-fold to Rs 154 crore

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing

LIVE: Industrial production contracts 0.1% in August, shows govt data

merger, demerger, hands

Sudarshan Chemical acquires Germany's Heubach Group for Rs 1,180 crore

hyundai

Indian EV market may grow 'strongly, steadily' till 2030: Hyundai India MD

Bloomberg reports

Russian exporters fear liquidity crunch as payments stall on sanctions risk

Topics : Booking.com India Indian tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon