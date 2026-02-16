Monday, February 16, 2026 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance

India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance

The Indian Coast Guard has since deployed about 55 ships ​and 10 to 12 aircraft for round-the-clock surveillance in its maritime zones, according to the ‌source

Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard (File Photo)

Reuters NEW DELHI, Feb 16
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has seized three US-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran this month and stepped up surveillance in ​its maritime zone to curb illicit trade, a source with ​direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

India aims to prevent ‌its waters from being used for ship-to-ship transfers that obscure the origin of oil cargoes, the source added.

The seizures and heightened surveillance follow an improvement in US-India relations. Washington earlier this month announced it will cut import tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent, as New Delhi has agreed to stop Russian oil imports.

Sanctioned vessels Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia frequently changed their identities to evade law enforcement by coastal states, the source said, adding that their owners were based overseas.

 

Indian authorities ‌said in a post on X on February 6 that they had intercepted three vessels about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai after detecting suspicious activity involving a tanker in India's exclusive economic zone. The post was later deleted, but the source now confirmed that the vessels had been escorted to Mumbai for further investigation.

Also Read

x, Twitter

X down for thousands of users in the US and UK, shows Downdetector

Artificial Intelligence

TCS, AMD deepen AI partnership to challenge rival Nvidia in India

Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary

India to send team to US next week for interim trade pact text: Comm Secy

pannun, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

No govt links to man guilty of US citizen Pannun's murder plot, says India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during the inauguration of the International Center For Entrepreneurship & Technology – iCreate at Deo Dholera village in Ahmedabad

PM Modi to visit Israel on Feb 25-26, second trip since 2017: Report

The Indian Coast Guard has since deployed about 55 ships ​and 10 to 12 aircraft for round-the-clock surveillance in its maritime zones, according to the ‌source.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control last year sanctioned the vessels Global Peace, Chil 1, and Glory Star 1 with IMO numbers ​identical to ‌the ships captured by India.

Two of the three tankers are linked to Iran, with ‌Al Jafzia having carried fuel oil from Iran to Djibouti in 2025 and Stellar Ruby flagged in Iran, according to LSEG data.

The Asphalt Star ‌mostly ​operated on voyages ​around China, the data show.

Sanctioned oil and fuel are often sold at deep discounts due to the risks involved, with intermediaries moving cargo ‌through complex ownership ​structures, false documentation and mid-sea transfers that complicate enforcement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Rafael Grossi

Iran meets UN nuclear watchdog in Geneva ahead of second round of US talks

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh's Yunus thanks Army chief, staff in farewell meetings

oil, pipeline, crude oil

Russian oil exports to China hit new high in February as India pulls back

Marco Rubio

Rubio meets Orban in Budapest as US, Hungary plan civilian nuclear pact

S Jaishankar, Anita Anand, India, Canada

India, Canada commit to strengthening bilateral ties, discuss trade

Topics : Iran United States BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance