India should be leader of reform process at WTO: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

WTO is a 166-member Geneva-based multilateral body that deals with trade related issues. India has been a member since 1995. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Vishakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

World Trade Organisation Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday said India should be a leader of the reform process at the WTO.

She said that India's economy is growing at a healthy pace and it is a leader in areas such as technology.

She said that there is a need to look at areas in the WTO which are not working and discuss ways to correct that.

"How can we correct that and here India can be a leader, India should be a leader of the reform process at the WTO...we must correct all wrongs," Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said here at CII's partnership Summit 2025.

 

Referring to high tariffs imposed by the US, she said the member nations should pay attention to the concerns flagged by America.

India too has flagged concerns on issues like public stockholding, she said adding repeating past grievances will not help to build a strong global trading system.

She appealed to all the members of the WTO to work together to strengthen the global trading system.

The US has raised concerns over the way WTO arms are functioning and has called for reforms in the WTO including in its dispute redressal mechanism.

WTO is a 166-member Geneva-based multilateral body that deals with trade related issues. India has been a member since 1995.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

