India,Slovakia elevate ties, deepen manufacturing and tech cooperation

India and Slovakia on Monday elevated their relationship to a ‘comprehensive partnership’ and announced 14 outcomes. They resolved to strengthen cooperation in defence manufacturing, labour mobility and digital technologies after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, on Monday.

Modi and Fico agreed to enhance bilateral trade and two-way investments across sectors such as automobiles, electronics and other advanced manufacturing industries.

“Our potential is vast. Our aspirations are even greater. Automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing and green technologies are areas of particular interest to us,” Modi said at a joint press briefing with Fico.

According to data from the Slovak Statistical Office, total bilateral trade reached an all-time high of $1.3 billion in 2024, crossing the $1 billion mark for the first time. In 2025, bilateral trade increased further to $1.8 billion, registering annual growth of 28 per cent and driven by Indian exports of $1.52 billion. Indian and Slovak companies have tied up in the manufacturing sector, especially in automobiles and railway freight wagons.

The leaders agreed to support the development of cooperation with regional groupings such as the Slavkov Three (S3), the Visegrad Four (V4) and the Three Seas Initiative, which are overlapping regional cooperation frameworks in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Three Seas Initiative, launched in 2016, brings together 13 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black seas, while the Slavkov Three comprises the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria. The V4, founded in 1991, is a political alliance of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

Modi said technology would be an important pillar of India-Slovakia cooperation in the years ahead. He welcomed the establishment of the first-ever Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Chair in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Technical University of Košice. Modi said the future of AI should not be based solely on innovation, but also on trust, responsibility and human dignity.

Modi also spoke of the potential for bilateral cooperation in the space sector, noting that India launched Slovakia’s first satellite in 2017. He said cooperation in civil nuclear energy was a priority area for both countries and described the agreement on defence cooperation, including joint development and joint production, as evidence of the “strategic convergence” between the two countries.

Fico and Modi called for the early signing and implementation of the India-European Union trade agreement. The two sides agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a social security agreement to safeguard the welfare and social protection of professionals moving between India and Slovakia.

They also noted the potential of Slovakia’s position as a Central European transport hub and agreed to explore cooperation in emerging technologies, including 5G use cases, 6G standardisation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications. The two sides also decided to establish a mechanism for regular consular consultations.

The India-Slovakia comprehensive partnership aims to “strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation”, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

Slovakia reaffirmed its constructive approach to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Slovakia since Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic in 1993.

Modi will be in France over the next three days, where he will attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit at Évian-les-Bains and hold bilateral meetings with leaders attending the summit, including US President Donald Trump.

India first attended a G7 summit in 2003, when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was invited by French President Jacques Chirac to attend the summit at Évian-les-Bains.