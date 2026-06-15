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Home / India News / PM Modi welcomes West Asia deal, hopes 'implementation will bring peace'

PM Modi welcomes West Asia deal, hopes 'implementation will bring peace'

The prime minister said India looks forward to deliberations on the remaining issues, reaching a sustainable final agreement

PM Modi

I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world, Modi said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, and hoped the implementation of the pact will help restore peace in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation.

President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis. The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries. India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce," Modi said in a post on X.

 

The prime minister said India looks forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions United States

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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