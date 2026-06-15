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Home / World News / India, Slovakia seal comprehensive partnership during PM Modi's visit

India, Slovakia seal comprehensive partnership during PM Modi's visit

India and Slovakia upgraded ties to a comprehensive partnership, pledging stronger trade and defence cooperation while backing early implementation of the India-EU FTA

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bratislava
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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India and Slovakia on Monday elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership and vowed to boost bilateral trade and defence cooperation following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico.

The two leaders also agreed to work towards the "earliest" implementation of the India-European Union free trade agreement that is expected to significantly shore up the bilateral economic engagement.

Modi is in Bratislava as part of his week-long visit to Europe. It is the first visit to Slovakia by an Indian prime minister.

"We have decided to elevate our relations to the status of a Comprehensive Partnership. This symbolises our shared beliefs, shared priorities, and shared future," he said in his media statement.

 

Modi also conveyed his appreciation to Fico for the cooperation Slovakia extended in finalising the India-EU free trade agreement.

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"We will work towards its earliest implementation so that industries, startups, and traders of both countries can derive maximum benefit from it," he said.

The prime minister also said that the defence cooperation between India and Slovakia is a testament to the "deep mutual trust and strategic convergence" between the two sides.

A Letter of Intent was finalised on defence cooperation following the talks between the two leaders.

The prime minister said it will give new momentum for cooperation between the defence industries of the two sides.

In his remarks, PM Fico hailed the India-EU FTA, describing it as one of the "most ambitious" trade pacts ever signed.

"Slovakia not only welcomes this agreement, but it will take the necessary and practical steps for the implementation of this agreement," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi slovakia India-EU FTA

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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