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Home / World News / US Trade Representative Greer to visit India on June 23-24 for talks

US Trade Representative Greer to visit India on June 23-24 for talks

Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24 for discussions aimed at finalising an interim trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI, June 15
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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US Trade ​Representative Jamieson ‌Greer is scheduled to visit India on June 23-24, an Indian trade ‌official said on Monday.

His discussions with Indian officials will focus on ​giving final touches to the ‌interim ​deal between ‌New Delhi and ‌Washington, the official ‌said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US India relations India US Trade Deal US trade deals

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

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