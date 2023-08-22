Indian national shot dead, another injured in Mexico by unknown assailants

An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another injured after they were robbed by unknown assailants in Mexico City, with Indian authorities demanding their Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

The incident took place on Saturday and the assailants robbed USD 10,000 from the Indian nationals, who have not been identified. They had exchanged the money from the vicinity of the Mexico City International Airport, El Universal newspaper reported.

One of them lost his life due to the gunshots he received, and another was treated at the scene, without injuries, the report added.

The Indian embassy in Mexico regrets the incident and said that they are in touch with the family and are extending all support.

"In an extremely regrettable & heart-wrenching incident, an Indian national living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead. Embassy & @IndianAssoMex are in touch with his family & extending all support. We're demanding Mexican authorities to apprehend the culprits at the soonest," the embassy posted on X on Sunday.

"In the extremely regrettable & tragic death of an Indian national shot by unknown assailants in Mexico City, the Embassy is in constant touch with the law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits at the soonest & give justice to the family of the victim," they said on Monday.

Also Read 2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect 3 dead, 6 injured in shooting at hookah lounge in Seattle: Officials Lululemon fires employees for trying to stop robbery, CEO defends decision Rs 10 drink helps catch Daku Haseena, accused of Rs 8.49 cr robbery 1,600 people detained to catch 5 Pragati Maidan robbers by Delhi Police North Korea plans to launch satellite within week between Aug 24-31: Japan US court stays extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Rana pending his appeal UN remembers victims, survivors of terrorism: Secy General Antonio Guterres Japan to release Fukushima plant's treated water to sea as early as Thurs N Korea may launch spy satellite in coming days after earlier failure

The Capital Prosecutor's Office has announced that it is working hand in hand with the Indian embassy, to try to clarify the homicide of the Indian citizen who was murdered on Viaducto.