Indian-origin family found dead with gunshot wounds in California apartment

An Indian-origin family was found dead in their apartment in California, United States.

This marks another unfortunate incident involving Indians or people of Indian origin living in the US in the last couple of weeks.

The family comprised of four members, who have been identified as namely; Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka, and their twin children Noah and Neithan.

San Mateo police confirmed the death of the family on February 13.

The police had arrived for a welfare check but after receiving no response, they entered the house and located the bodies of the four deceased.

"San Mateo Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check. After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children," the police statement read.

The police stated that the couple was found inside the bathroom with gunshot wounds, while the cause of death of the two children is being investigated.

"Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom," the statement read.

However, the police also said that this appears to be an "isolated incident" with no danger to the public as the person responsible was located "within the home".

Further investigation is underway in the case, as detectives are working to gather evidence and speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible 'motive', the San Mateo Police added.

Last week, a 41-year-old Indian-origin man, identified as Vivek Taneja died in the United States, days after suffering life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault in downtown Washington, local police said.

The incident occurred on February 2 following which Taneja was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on February 7.

Another distressing incident earlier this month showed an Indian student named Syed Mazahir Ali, facing a brutal attack in Chicago on February 7. Videos on social media that surfaced showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it is in touch with the victim as well as his wife in India.

Earlier, 23-year-old Indian student Sameer Kamath was found dead in Warren County. He was a doctoral candidate in mechanical engineering at Purdue University.

On January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

Shreyas Reddy, Neel Acharya, and Akul Dhawan were other Indian students killed in the US this year.