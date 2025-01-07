Business Standard

Indonesia admitted to BRICS bloc of developing nations, Brazil announces

Indonesia admitted to BRICS bloc of developing nations, Brazil announces

Indonesia's candidacy was endorsed by BRICS leaders in August 2023, according to the foreign ministry of Brazil

Brics

BRICS was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009, and added South Africa in 2010. (File Image)

AP Sao Paulo
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Indonesia has been admitted as a full member of the BRICS bloc of developing economies, the group's presiding country Brazil announced Monday.

Indonesia's candidacy was endorsed by BRICS leaders in August 2023, according to the foreign ministry of Brazil, which holds the group's presidency for 2024. However, the world's fourth-most populous nation opted to formally join the bloc only after the formation of its newly elected government last year.

The Brazilian government welcomes Indonesia's entry into the BRICS, the government said in a statement. With the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with other members a commitment to reforming global governance institutions and contributes positively to deepening South-South cooperation.

 

BRICS was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009, and added South Africa in 2010. Last year, the alliance expanded to embrace Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudia Arabia has been invited to join, but has not yet done so.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members, and a few others have expressed interest.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

