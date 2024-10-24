Business Standard
Home / World News / Indonesia says its coast guard drove away Chinese ship in disputed waters

Indonesia says its coast guard drove away Chinese ship in disputed waters

Chinese ships have regularly entered the area Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea, fueling tensions between the countries.

china Flag, China

China flag (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indonesian patrol ships drove a Chinese coast guard vessel away from a survey vessel in a disputed area of the South China Sea for the second time in four days, Indonesian authorities said Thursday.

Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency said the Chinese ship twice approached the MV Geo Coral, interrupting a seismic data survey being conducted by the state energy company PT Pertamina in a part of the South China Sea claimed by both countries.

China's nine-dash line, which it uses to roughly demarcate its claim to most of the South China Sea, overlaps with a section of Indonesia's exclusive economic zone that extends from the Natuna Islands. A 2016 international arbitration ruling involving the Philippines invalidated most of China's sweeping claims in the sea, but China has ignored the ruling and called it a sham.

 

Chinese ships have regularly entered the area Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea, fueling tensions between the countries.

Indonesian authorities said the Chinese coast guard ship CCG 5402 was detected near MV Geo Coral on Monday. An Indonesian patrol ship contacted the ship, whose crew insisted that the area was under China's jurisdiction. According to a statement issued Tuesday, Indonesian coast guard and navy ships then drove the Chinese ship away.

On Thursday morning, the Chinese ship again approached the site of the seismic survey and did not respond to hails from the Indonesian coast guard, which again drove the vessel away, according to the Maritime Security Agency.

Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency will continue to conduct intensive patrols and monitoring in the waters of North Natuna to ensure that seismic survey activities run smoothly and maintain Indonesia's sovereignty and sovereign rights, said the statement.

More From This Section

Hermes, luxury brand, hermes heir

Hermes reports 11.3% growth in Q3 sales, outshining luxury rivals

Palestine,Israel,Hamas,Gaza

Hamas wants Russian support for talks with Palestinian prez Abbas on Gaza

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Voters trust Harris on key issues, but will that influence their vote?

Germany, Germany flag

Trump presidency may harm Germany's economic growth amid trade war fears

Renault

Renault posts forecast-beating 1.8% rise in Q3 sales amidst strong demand

Clashes at sea between China and its maritime rivals have become increasingly common in recent years, driving tensions especially with the Philippines and Vietnam. Chinese ships also regularly patrol off the island of Borneo and near James Shoal east of the Natuna islands, China's southernmost territorial claim which Malaysia says belongs to it.

China has in the past explained its presence in the waters on the basis of traditional fishing rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

rice

Indian origin supplies permitted in Indonesia's 340,000 MT rice tender

indonesia

Now, Indians, 96 others can get Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival via VFS Global

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president

Indonesian prez Prabowo plans new state investment firm like Temasek

Prabowo Subianto,Wang Yi

Prabowo Subianto sworn in as Indonesia's eighth President amid celebration

Bali, Indonesia

Planning a Bali trip? Breaking visa rules could lead to 20 years in prison

Topics : Indonesia South China Sea China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon