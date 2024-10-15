Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Planning a Bali trip? Breaking visa rules could lead to 20 years in prison

Planning a Bali trip? Breaking visa rules could lead to 20 years in prison

To enforce the new visa regulations, the Indonesian Department of Immigration has launched "Operation Jagratara"

Bali, Indonesia

Image: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Planning a trip to Indonesia? Make sure to follow all the visa regulations carefully. The island country has tightened its visa regulations, imposing harsher penalties for tourists who break immigration laws. The new rules have dramatically increased punishments, with some visa offences now carrying prison sentences of up to 20 years. According to the government, these changes, implemented to protect the country's immigration system, are part of a broader effort to curb illegal activities.

Visitors adhering to standard visa extensions, such as the 30-day or 60-day stays, are not affected by these stricter regulations, but those who break the rules may face severe consequences.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Under these updated regulations, visa offences that previously carried penalties of six months to a year in prison can now result in imprisonment of up to 20 years.

Speaking at a press briefing, Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, said, "We want to protect our immigration system and make sure that tourists respect our laws. The new rules are meant to send a strong message."

Operation Jagratara and enforcement

To enforce the new visa regulations, the Indonesian Department of Immigration has launched "Operation Jagratara." This operation focuses on cracking down on foreign nationals who violate visa rules. Already, 400 individuals have been deported this year for breaching immigration laws, and more deportations are expected as the operation continues.

In addition to the deportations, the government has deployed 125 immigration officers in Bali, one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

More From This Section

Payments banks, banking sector

RTGS in USD, Euro, British pound: How RBI proposal will help Indians

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Betting on private banks: What mutual funds bought and sold in Sept 2024

Mutual fund investor base to break 50 million barrier in September

Retirement funds or equity funds: Which is better for you?

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank credit card rules change from Nov 15 on lounge access, spends

Buoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the

What should your equity, fixed income portfolio look like? Motilal answers


Immigration officers on the ground

These immigration officers, patrolling Bali in 20 Jeeps and 20 motorcycles, are responsible for monitoring tourist activities and ensuring that visa rules are adhered to. The officers have also been granted the authority to carry firearms for self-protection, particularly in situations involving dangerous transnational criminals.

"These regulations target not just visa violations, but also transnational crime. Our officers need to be equipped to handle these threats," Karim explained, justifying the decision to arm immigration officers.

Impact on tourists and locals

For law-abiding tourists who adhere to the standard 30-day visa on arrival or the 60-day extended visa, there will be no impact from these stricter regulations. Karim reassured travellers, stating, "As long as you follow the visa rules, these changes won’t affect you."

However, for those caught violating visa laws, the consequences are much more severe. The government is committed to ensuring that the new rules improve the safety of both its citizens and tourists by tightening border controls and monitoring the flow of travellers. Plans are also in place to increase the number of immigration checkpoints across the country, allowing for more effective tracking of individuals entering and exiting Indonesia.

How do Indonesia’s visa laws compare to other countries?

Indonesia’s new visa regulations are part of a global trend where many countries are enforcing stricter immigration laws and imposing severe penalties for violations. Here are a few countries with tough immigration rules:

Singapore: Overstaying a visa can lead to fines, imprisonment of up to six months, and caning in extreme cases.
United Arab Emirates: Visa violators face detention, daily fines, and immediate deportation.
Saudi Arabia: Overstaying can result in hefty fines, imprisonment, and a permanent ban from re-entering the country.
Australia: Repeated visa violations may lead to detention, deportation, and a re-entry ban.
United Kingdom: Visa overstayers can be deported and banned from re-entry. Employers found hiring illegal workers can be fined up to £20,000 per person.

Also Read

Australia Flag

40,000 Indians vie for 1,000 spots in Australia's new work visa ballot

travel insurance

Travel insurance: Get pre-existing ailments covered by paying extra premium

PremiumThe Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

Facing pension delays? File a consumer complaint for quick resolution

Car Loan, market, Automible

Festive car loan offers: Compare lender cost; higher rates may offset perks

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Motilal Oswal NFO: This thematic fund is for tech-savvy high-risk investors

Topics : Personal Finance Indonesia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon