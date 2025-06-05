Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Inflation data threatened by US government's hiring freeze as tariffs loom

Inflation data threatened by US government's hiring freeze as tariffs loom

President Donald Trump froze federal hiring on his first day in office and extended the freeze in April until late July, suggesting future inflation reports will also involve less data collection

US core inflation

US core inflation

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Labor Department has cut back on the inflation data it collects because of the Trump administration's government hiring freeze, raising concerns among economists about the quality of the inflation figures just as they are being closely watched for the impact of tariffs.

The department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, which produces the monthly consumer price index, the most closely watched inflation measure, said Wednesday that it is reducing sample in areas across the country and added that it stopped collecting price data entirely in April in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Provo, Utah. It also said it has stopped collecting data this month in Buffalo, New York.

 

In an email that the BLS sent to economists, viewed by The Associated Press, the agency said that it temporarily reduced the number of outlets and quotes it attempted to collect due to a staffing shortage in April. The reduced data collection will be kept in place until the hiring freeze is lifted.

The cutbacks have intensified worries among economists that government spending cuts could degrade the federal government's ability to compile key economic data on employment, prices, and the broader economy. The BLS also said last month that it will no longer collect wholesale prices in about 350 categories for its Producer Price Index, a measure of price changes before they reach the consumer.

The inflation data plays a huge role in the US economy. It is used to calculate the annual cost of living adjustments for tens of millions of Social Security recipients and it helps determine the interest rate paid in about $2 trillion of inflation-adjusted Treasury bonds. Many private-sector wages are also influenced by the CPI.

Also Read

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

Trump Gold Card will be highly successful in India: US Commerce Secretary

PremiumForeign students, US economy, Visa, US student visa

Statsguru: Why foreign students are 'golden goose' for the US economy

US economy

US consumer spending rises slightly in April amid tariff uncertainty

united states, US, US banks, us economy, inflation, market

US economy contracts 0.2% in Q1 on weak spending, record trade drag

Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon warns of stagflation risk amid US economic uncertainty

The reduced data collection is also occurring at a time of heightened uncertainty about the economy and the impact of Trump's sweeping tariffs on hiring, growth and inflation. Officials at the Federal Reserve, for example, have repeatedly cited the cloudy outlook as a key reason they are no longer cutting their short-term interest rate, after reducing it three times late last year.

The PPI is cutting hundreds of indexes from production, and the CPI is now being constructed with less data, Omair Sharif, chief economist at the consulting firm Inflation Insights, said in an email. That alone is worrying given that we're heading into the teeth of the tariff impact on prices.

The BLS said that the cutbacks have minimal impact on the overall inflation data, but they may increase the volatility of the reported prices of specific items.

President Donald Trump froze federal hiring on his first day in office and extended the freeze in April until late July, suggesting future inflation reports will also involve less data collection. The White House could continue to extend the freeze indefinitely.

Sharif and other economists said the BLS hasn't released enough information to judge how big an impact the cutbacks are having on the inflation figures. But it could make them less slighly less accurate.

When you have a reduced sample size, it introduces more error into the estimate, Sharif said. "It creates the potential for the indexes to be more volatile and potentially less accurate.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration disbanded several advisory committees that worked with BLS and other statistical agencies on fine-tuning their data-gathering.

Alan Detmeister, an economist at UBS, an investment bank, said the cutbacks likely had little impact on April's inflation figures. But "if these types of cuts continue, they will degrade the reliability and efficacy of these statistical agencies, he said.

The BLS compiles the monthly inflation reports by sending hundreds of workers into retail stores across the country to gather thousands of prices. About 60% of the prices used in the inflation data are compiled in person, while about 35% are gathered online and 5% over the phone.

Erica Groshen, a former commissioner of BLS, said that the agency has lost about 15% of its personnel since the beginning of the year, a sharp decline that likely reflects falling morale stemming from the attacks on government workers by Elon Musk's DOGE.

She said the drop in staff and potential for cuts in funding could also threaten lesser-known economic measures, such as an index that tracks import prices, as well as a report that measures job openings.

These are things that are not required (by law) but that are still very important to figure out what is going on, Groshen said.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China May services activity grows despite US tariff concerns, PMI at 51.1

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk escalates attack, urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's tax cut bill

Liberian ship

22 crew members rescued in North Pacific after ship with cars catches fire

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

What is Fusarium graminearum, the fungus allegedly smuggled from China?

Donald Trump

Trump suspends visas for new foreign students at Harvard over security risk

Topics : Donald Trump US economy Donald Trump administration US jobs report Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon