Home / World News / Trump Gold Card will be highly successful in India: US Commerce Secretary

Howard Lutnick says Trump Gold Card-a new $5 million US residency route-will attract wealthy Indians looking to contribute as international entrepreneurs in America

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit on Monday, June 3, 2025 | Photo: X@USISPForum

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

United States (US) Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday said that the Trump Gold Card—a new $5 million pathway to US permanent residency—will be particularly popular among wealthy Indian nationals seeking to contribute to the American economy.
 
Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2025, Lutnick called the programme “an enormous opportunity” and a transformation in US immigration policy.
 
“I think the ordinary path of immigration for America is changing. The Trump Card is coming out. I expect it will create an enormous opportunity for people to come to America,” Lutnick said in his keynote address.
 
 
New immigration scheme to replace EB-5
 
The Trump Gold Card was announced by US President Donald Trump in February 2025. It is designed as a replacement for the existing EB-5 programme and allows wealthy foreign nationals to gain a route to US citizenship by investing $5 million.

The scheme aims to streamline high-value immigration and attract global entrepreneurs who want to live and work in the US while contributing to its economy. 
 
‘India a key target for launch’
 
Lutnick signalled that India would be a key launch market for the programme.
 
“When people ask me, ‘When are you coming to India?’ I say, ‘When I launch the Trump Card, I promise you I’m coming to India,’” he said.
 
Describing the initiative as a gateway for international entrepreneurs, he added, “You can become like a green card holder—it's the Trump Gold Card. You can choose to pay global tax or remain taxed only on your US assets, with no inheritance tax or global tax obligations.”
 
Tailored to global entrepreneurs
 
“This is what we’re calling an international entrepreneur,” Lutnick continued. “That’s a special category, and I think it will be very, very well received amongst the great people of India who want to participate and have the means to participate in America.”
 
The Trump administration has framed the programme as a strategic move to attract global capital and business talent, particularly from countries like India with large numbers of high-net-worth individuals and growing interest in global mobility.

Topics : Donald Trump US visa US economy

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

