close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

International community should address challenges in Afghanistan: US Envoy

The US Special envoy took to Twitter and stated that he attended the Afghan Future Thought Forum's gathering in Doha with heads of mission of key allies and partners on Friday

ANI Asia
US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Thomas West has called on the International community to address the ongoing problems of the war-torn country and voice out support for dialogue and opposition to armed conflict, according to Khaama Press.

West raised concerns regarding Afghanistan at the Afghan Future Thought Forum's gathering in Doha and said that "every Afghan participant at the forum voiced support for dialogue and opposition to armed conflict as a solution to the country's challenges."

The US Special envoy took to Twitter and stated that he attended the Afghan Future Thought Forum's gathering in Doha with heads of mission of key allies and partners on Friday.

"I heard both condemnation and support for Taliban conduct and different recommendations for how the international community should address challenges. Every Afghan participant spoke out in favour of dialogue and against using violence to resolve the country's problems," West said, according to Khaama Press.

Afghan men and women from a variety of backgrounds, including economists, human rights activists, former ministers, elders, and Taliban militants, attended the Forum.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum (AFTF), which bills itself as an independent, non-partisan organisation with "Taliban participants," claimed to have examined the main opportunities and difficulties the Afghan people face and to have offered a solution to both the de facto government and the international community, reported Khaama Press.

Also Read

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

Afghanistan govt has in principle agreed to resume women's cricket: ICC

OIC delegation to be in Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education

Afghanistan's economy contracted by about 20% in 2021: World Bank

Facebook announces 2022 Community Accelerator participants in India

India-US people-to-people ties to get stronger, better: WH official

Ukraine Conflict:11 killed from Russian missile strike in Sloviansk

Despite heavy protests, French Prez Macron signs pension reform into law

VP Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules in country

Amid reeling economic crisis, Pak govt hikes petrol price for next 15 days

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health.

Topics : Afghanistan | United States

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon