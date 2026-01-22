US won't use force to take Greenland, says Donald Trump in Davos

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said America will not use force to take Greenland and stressed that only America can protect the mineral-rich island, which is at the centre of escalating geopolitical tensions with Europe.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Trump also said that the US is booming but Europe is “not heading in the right direction.”

“I have tremendous respect for the people of Greenland and Denmark, but only the US can secure Greenland,” Trump said in his 70-minute-long speech during which he launched a blistering attack on NATO allies on a range of issues, including tariffs, environment and immigration.

“We fought for beautiful Denmark, which is not a land, but a big piece of ice, cold and poorly located. It is a very small ask compared to what we have given for many decades,” he said.

“We were stupid to give it back,” Trump said, staking claims over the region.

He urged NATO - which has held firm since the dawn of the Cold War but now is facing an unprecedented test given Trump's demands - to allow the US to take Greenland from Denmark. The Republican president even added an extraordinary warning, saying alliance members can say yes “and we'll be very appreciative. Or you can say, No,’ and we will remember.”

“People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.” Trump said that Greenland, which is a Danish territory, has a strategic location between the US, Russia, and China.

“The US needs it (Greenland) for strategic reasons, not for rare earth minerals." Only the US can protect Greenland, and many European nations have also acquired territories; there is nothing wrong with it. "We were a powerful force when we saved Greenland and gave it to Denmark after World War II, but we are much more powerful now", Trump said.

The US President said he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Switzerland, adding that he felt Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were now at a point where they could reach a deal to end the war.

Trump said he was dealing with Putin, who he said wanted to make a deal to end the nearly four-year-old war, adding that he thought Zelenskyy was also ready to reach an agreement.

Trump said he has interviewed several strong candidates for Federal Reserve chair, but complained that nominees tend to change once they take office.

The president also renewed his criticism of current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates fast enough and said an announcement on the next Fed chair was coming soon.

The US President accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of ingratitude for American military protection, firing back after the Canadian leader used a Davos stage to urge mid-sized nations to band together against aggressive superpowers.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

US President Donald Trump repeated his claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict last year.

The President also spoke on the US' economic strength and global prosperity, saying "the USA is the economic engine of the planet".

"When America booms, the entire world booms".