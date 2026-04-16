Iran proposes letting ships exit safely through Oman side of Hormuz: Report

Iran could let ships sail freely through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz without risk of attack under proposals it has offered in talks with the US, providing a deal is clinched to prevent renewed conflict, a source briefed by Tehran said.

The proposal appeared to be more of a gesture than a move that would, on its own, offer an immediate breakthrough for hundreds of ships waiting to pass through the key waterway, which handles about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

The source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Iran could be willing to let ships use the other side of the narrow strait in Omani waters without any hindrance from Tehran.

"We welcome any moves to permit safe transit of ships through the established traffic separation scheme," said a spokesperson for the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is the United Nations' shipping agency.

The proposal marks the first visible step by Tehran to pull back from more combative ideas floated in recent weeks, which included charging ships for passage through the international waterway and imposing sovereignty on the strait.

Both these options are seen by the global shipping industry as breaching maritime conventions.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of global oil and gas supplies due to Iran's interruption of traffic through the strait.

Hundreds of tankers and other ships, along with 20,000 seafarers, have been stuck inside the Gulf since the war began on February 28. A two-week ceasefire came into effect on April 8 and US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the war was close to over, but control of the strait remains a key issue.

The source did not say whether Iran would agree to clear any mines it may have placed on the Omani side of the strait or if all ships, even those linked to Israel, would be let through.

But the source added that the proposal hinged on whether Washington was prepared to meet Tehran's demands, a condition that was central to any potential breakthrough with the strait.

An Iranian official said separately that the proposal meant Iran would retain control over the Strait of Hormuz within its sovereign territorial waters, while not interfering on the Omani side, which he said was aimed at showing goodwill to end the war, with Tehran expecting similar flexibility from the US.

The White House and Iran's Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

A Western security source said the proposal to let ships pass through Omani waters unhindered had been in the works although it was not clear if there had been any US response.

Iran's proposal would be the first move towards restoring the status quo on transiting the strait, which had been in place for decades despite periodic ship seizures by Iran.

A so-called two-way traffic separation scheme, which was adopted by the U.N.'s shipping agency in 1968 with agreement of countries in the region, created the current ship routing system that split sailing corridors through Iranian and Omani waters.

The strait, a strip of water only 34 km (21 miles) wide between Iran and Oman, provides passage from the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is a main route for energy supplies from the Middle East and other vital goods including fertilisers.

IMO member countries meeting this week rejected the idea of a toll being imposed by Iran for ships using the strait, which the IMO has said would "set a dangerous precedent".

The US imposed a blockade on oil ships leaving Iran's ports on Monday and broader shipping traffic has remained muted since February 28.