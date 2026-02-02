Monday, February 02, 2026 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran protests European Union's terror tag for Revolutionary Guard

Iran protests European Union's terror tag for Revolutionary Guard

The move comes as Iran faces the threat of US military action in response to the killing of peaceful demonstrators and over possible mass executions

Iran, Iran flag

Photo: Bloomberg

Agencies Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran said on Monday it had summoned all of the European Union ambassadors in the Islamic Republic to protest the bloc’s listing of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terror group.
 
The move comes as Iran faces the threat of US military action in response to the killing of peaceful demonstrators and over possible mass executions. The American military has moved the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers into the Mideast. It remains unclear whether President Donald Trump will decide to use force, though regional countries have engaged in diplomacy in an effort to halt a new Mideast war from breaking out.
 
 
“Trump is trying to calibrate a response to Iran’s mass killing of protesters that punishes Iranian leaders without also embroiling the United States in a new, open-ended conflict in the region,” the New York-based Soufan Centre think tank said Monday.
 
“Some Trump aides seek to exploit Tehran’s weakness to secure major concessions from the regime, but Trump has set conditions for a diplomatic resolution that Tehran cannot accept.”
 
The EU agreed to list the Guard as a terror group last week over its part in the bloody crackdown on nationwide protests in January that killed thousands and saw tens of thousands detained.

Also Read

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

US attack to spark 'regional war': Iran's supreme leader Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Any attack could trigger 'regional war': Iran's Khamenei warns US

Iran, Iran flag

Iran says it considers all European Union militaries to be terrorist groups

Budget impact: Gokaldas, Kitex, Trident, Arvind soar up to 8%; here's why

Budget impact: Gokaldas, Kitex, Trident, Arvind soar up to 8%; here's why

Iran, Iran flag

Blast in Iran kills 1, wounds 14 ahead of Hormuz naval drill watched by US

 
Other countries, including the US and Canada, have previously designated the Guard as a terrorist organisation. While the move is largely symbolic, it does add to the economic pressure squeezing Iran, particularly as the Guard has a major influence on the country’s economy.
 
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told journalists that the ambassadors had begun to be summoned on Sunday and that the process went into Monday as well.
 
Meanwhile, The European Union rejected Iran’s decision to categorise the armies of EU countries consider as “terrorist groups”, after the bloc listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organisation.
 
“We reject the announcement of the listing of EU armies and the accusation of terrorism,” said European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.

More From This Section

DALAI LAMA

The monk who won Grammy: Dalai Lama's album 'Meditations' awarded

digital payments platform Alipay

Govt in talks to allow Alipay+ link to its instant payment systems: Report

stablecoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

How Chinese-language networks laundered $16 billion via crypto in 2025

The FAA certified Gulfstream's newest models, the G700 and G800, in 2025

FAA supports Trump's attacks on Canada over airplane certifications

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 10 yrs in jail for corruption

Topics : Iran European Union terrorist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

US-India Trade DealBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today