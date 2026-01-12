Trump warns of 'strong actions' in Iran as death toll crosses 500: Updates

As large-scale protests continue across several Iranian provinces, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said Iran appears to be nearing a “red line” set by his administration over the treatment of protesters.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked if Tehran had crossed that line following reports of protesters being killed. He replied, "They're starting to, it looks like."

Trump said Iran’s leadership was maintaining control through violence and warned that Washington was closely tracking the situation.

US weighing ‘very strong options’: Trump

Trump said the issue was being reviewed at the highest levels of government, including by the military.

"There seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent - if you call them leaders, I don't know if they're leaders or if they just rule through violence - but we're looking at it very seriously. The military's looking at it. We're looking at some very strong options; we'll make a determination," Trump said.

While Trump did not spell out what action the US might take, a New York Times report said he had been briefed on a range of possible military options.

Trump also claimed that Iran had contacted the US to propose negotiations after he warned of possible action over the protest crackdown. He said discussions were underway to arrange a meeting, though he cautioned that action could come first if the violence continued.

Why Iran is witnessing protests?

The protests began on December 28 over rising prices, inflation and economic hardship. They quickly grew into nationwide unrest, with clashes between protesters and security forces reported in many cities.

Human rights groups have raised repeated concerns about deaths, arrests and the use of force by authorities.

Iranian officials have blamed the unrest on “rioters” and foreign interference, while saying economic grievances will be addressed.

Iran protest death toll rises to 544

At least 544 people have been killed so far, and the number could be higher, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The group also said more than 10,600 people have been detained during the past two weeks of unrest.

With Iran shutting down the internet and cutting phone lines, it has become harder for observers outside the country to verify developments on the ground.

Iranian authorities have warned that if the US uses force to protect protesters, both American forces and Israel would be considered legitimate targets.

Iran protests: Exiled crown prince appeals to Trump for support

Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who lives in exile, made a direct appeal to Trump on Sunday, praising him as a “man of peace” and urging continued backing for Iranian protesters.

The 65-year-old, son of the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, described Iran’s current leadership as a “terror regime” and said the Iranian people would emerge as a key US partner after the fall of the present system.

Speaking to Fox News, Pahlavi said, "President, you have already forged a legacy as a man of peace. Your words of solidarity have given Iranians the strength to fight for freedom... After the fall of this terrorist regime, they will be your best partner for peace and prosperity. Help them liberate themselves and Make Iran Great Again!"

UN chief urges Iran to protect freedom of expression

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged Iranian authorities to “exercise maximum restraint” as protests continue across the country. He said the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly “must be fully respected” and “protected”.

In a post on X, the UN chief stressed that security forces should avoid the “unnecessary or disproportionate use of force” while dealing with public demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “closely monitoring” the unfolding situation in Iran. He said protests calling for freedom are expanding across different parts of the country.

(With agency inputs)