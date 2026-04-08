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Home / World News / Iran refinery on Lavan Island hit in attack hours after ceasefire announced

Iran refinery on Lavan Island hit in attack hours after ceasefire announced

Iranian state television says oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island came under attack hours after ceasefire announced

Iran war, Tehran, Iran

Smoke rises following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran (File Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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An oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island was targeted in an "enemy attack" on Wednesday without causing casualties, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company said, according to the Oil Ministry's news outlet, Shana. The company said the facility was hit at around 10 a.m.
 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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