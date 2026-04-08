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Home / World News / Trump announces 50% tariffs on nations supplying Iran with weapons

Trump announces 50% tariffs on nations supplying Iran with weapons

Trump also said there would be no enrichment of uranium and said many of the 15 points in the US plan proposed to Iran have been agreed to.

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said any country supplying Iran with military weapons will face immediate 50 per cent tariffs with no exemptions, announcing the duty in a social media post one day after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran.
 
The United States will work closely with Iran, which has undergone "regime change," and will be talking about tariff and sanctions relief with Tehran, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after declaring a two-week ceasefire.
"We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran," Trump said in a social media post.
 
Trump also said there would be no enrichment of uranium and said many of the 15 points in the US plan proposed to Iran have been agreed to.
 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

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