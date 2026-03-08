Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Iran's Assembly of Experts reaches consensus on next supreme leader

Iranian media said the group had a minor disagreement over whether their final decision must follow an in-person meeting or instead be issued without adhering to this formality

Iran, Iran flag

The clerical body that will choose Iran's next supreme leader, succeeding the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: Unsplash

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

The clerical body that will choose Iran's next supreme leader, succeeding the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has more or less reached a majority consensus, Assembly of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said on Sunday. 
The Mehr news agency quoted him as saying "some obstacles" still needed to be resolved regarding the process.
On Saturday, a senior cleric in the Assembly of Experts said its members would meet "within one day" to choose the leader.
Iranian media said the group had a minor disagreement over whether their final decision must follow an in-person meeting or instead be issued without adhering to this formality. 
 
Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir, another member of the Assembly of Experts, said in a video released by Nournews on Sunday that an in-person meeting by the assembly for a final vote was not possible under current conditions. 

He said a candidate had been picked, based on the late supreme leader's advice that Iran's top leader should "be hated by the enemy" instead of praised by it. 
"Even the Great Satan (US) has mentioned his name," Heidari Alekasir said of the chosen successor, days after US
"Even the Great Satan (US) has mentioned his name," Heidari Alekasir said of the chosen successor, days after US President Donald Trump said that Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, was an "unacceptable" choice for him.

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

