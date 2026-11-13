Iran's Revolutionary Guards ​said on Friday they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, the first such claim of an attack on American military assets in ‌a Gulf country since ​early September.

The Guards ​said the strike was in retaliation ​for what they described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's southern Sirik county, in Hormozgan ​province, according to Iranian state media.

The claim ‌came amid a fragile lull in ​the conflict between Iran and the US, which began with US and Israeli strikes on ‌Iran on February ​28 and has ‌since spread across the region.

Iran launched ‌missile and drone attacks on US ​bases in Gulf states and sought to restrict shipping through the Strait ​of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas ‌supplies. Washington, in turn, imposed a naval blockade ‌on Iranian ports.

There was no immediate comment from the US or Bahrain.