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Home / World News / Iran's Guards say they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain

Iran's Guards say they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain

The Guards ​said the strike was in retaliation ​for what they described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's southern Sirik county, in Hormozgan ​province

Iran, Tehran, US-Iran, US, Iran, Iran war

People walk next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran | Image: WANA via Reuters

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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Iran's Revolutionary Guards ​said on Friday they targeted a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, the first such claim of an attack on American military assets in ‌a Gulf country since ​early September.
 
The Guards ​said the strike was in retaliation ​for what they described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's southern Sirik county, in Hormozgan ​province, according to Iranian state media.
 
The claim ‌came amid a fragile lull in ​the conflict between Iran and the US, which began with US and Israeli strikes on ‌Iran on February ​28 and has ‌since spread across the region.
 
Iran launched ‌missile and drone attacks on US ​bases in Gulf states and sought to restrict shipping through the Strait ​of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas ‌supplies. Washington, in turn, imposed a naval blockade ‌on Iranian ports.
 
 
There was no immediate comment from the US or Bahrain. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 12:14 PM IST