Iran's joint military command says banks now major target in West Asia

Iran's joint military command says banks now major target in West Asia

It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters issued a statement identifying the targets. (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

A joint Iranian military command said on Wednesday that banks and financial institutions are now a target in the West Asia.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters issued a statement identifying the targets.

It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes.

The threat would put at risk, particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.

 

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Middle East West Asia

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

