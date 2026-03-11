Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Cargo ship ablaze in Hormuz after being hit by projectile: British military

Cargo ship ablaze in Hormuz after being hit by projectile: British military

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, run by the British military, said the vessel had been hit just north of Oman in the strait

Strait of Hormuz

Iran did not immediately claim the attack though it has been targeting ships in and around the strait | Photo: Reuters

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

A projectile hit a cargo ship Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz, setting the vessel ablaze after the United States targeted Iranian minelaying vessels that could target the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, run by the British military, said the vessel had been hit just north of Oman in the strait.

It said the crew was evacuating the ship.

Iran did not immediately claim the attack though it has been targeting ships in and around the strait, disrupting a waterway that sees a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded pass through it.

 

The UKMTO earlier reported on another attack targeting a vessel off Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions cargo ship British navy

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

