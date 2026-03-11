Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Speculation rises over Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health

Speculation rises over Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health

This comes after Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian mentioned hearing news about Mojtaba Khamenei 'being injured'

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba has long been a secretive figure within Iran | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Speculation over the health of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei grew Wednesday after the son of Iran's president mentioned hearing news about him "being injured".

Mojtaba, 56, is the son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He long has been a secretive figure within Iran. His father and wife both were killed in an Israeli airstrike Feb 28 that started the war.

Mojtaba has not been seen since, nor has he given any statement since becoming supreme leader on Monday.

In an overnight post on the app Telegram, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, wrote: "I heard news about Mr Mojtaba being injured. I asked friends who were in contact. They said, thank God, he is healthy and there is no problem."  He did not elaborate. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UAE, Iran war

Iran targets oil infrastructure as concerns of global energy crisis grow

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

Hezbollah faces rare criticism as fresh war with Israel displaces thousands

The United Nations headquarters in New York

UN warns of higher food prices, cost-of-living if Strait of Hormuz shuts

Quran

From Karbala to Iran: How Shia Islam has evolved across centuries

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

US destroys 16 mine-laying vessels as Iran threatens to block oil exports

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodaySAIL Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 LaunchedPersonal Finance