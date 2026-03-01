Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens 'most ferocious' op against US, Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens 'most ferocious' op against US, Israel

"The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases, it said

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its "most-intense offensive operation" ever | Photo: Unsplash

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 8:47 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Sunday to launch its "most-intense offensive operation" ever after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases," it said.

Mourners raised a black flag over the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city and a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

