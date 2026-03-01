Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens 'most ferocious' op against US, Israel

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Sunday to launch its "most-intense offensive operation" ever after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases," it said.

Mourners raised a black flag over the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city and a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims.