Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urges Gulf to confront 'real enemy'
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei calls for Muslim unity and mutual defence, urging Gulf states to unite against what he described as their "real enemy"
Agencies
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday urged Muslim countries, particularly those in the Gulf, to unite against what he called their “real enemy” and said divisions among Muslims served the interests of their adversaries. In a written message on his Telegram account for Islamic Unity Week, which marks the birthday of the Prophet Muh-ammad, he called for Muslim unity, cooperation in various fields and mutual defence, sa-ying anyone who creates divisions among Muslims helps Islam’s enemies. It ??asked whether Palestinians would have been left “so helpless” if Muslims had been united.
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Topics : US Iran tensions Gulf countries
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First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 11:09 PM IST