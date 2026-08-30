Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urges Gulf to confront 'real enemy'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday urged Muslim countries, particularly those in the Gulf, to unite against what ​he called their “real enemy” and said divisions among Muslims served ‌the interests of their adversaries.In a written message on his Telegram account for Islamic Unity Week, which marks the birthday of the Prophet Muh-ammad, he called for Muslim ​unity, cooperation in various fields and mutual defence, sa-ying anyone ​who creates divisions among Muslims helps Islam’s enemies. It ??asked whether Palestinians would have been left “so helpless” if Muslims had ​been united.