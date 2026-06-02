Iran talks continuing at rapid pace, says Trump as strikes test ceasefire
The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has been repeatedly tested with such back-and-forth attacks, even as officials from both countries try to negotiate an end to the war
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US President Donald Trump on Monday said talks were continuing with Iran at a rapid pace, as fresh strikes by Tehran appeared to hit the fragile ceasefire.
"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has been repeatedly tested with such back-and-forth attacks, even as officials from both countries try to negotiate an end to the war.
It's not clear how close they are to a deal and there is always the risk that an attack could derail those talks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:46 AM IST