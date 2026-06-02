Iran talks continuing at rapid pace, says Trump as strikes test ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Monday said talks were continuing with Iran at a rapid pace, as fresh strikes by Tehran appeared to hit the fragile ceasefire.

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The nominal ceasefire between Iran and the US has been repeatedly tested with such back-and-forth attacks, even as officials from both countries try to negotiate an end to the war.

It's not clear how close they are to a deal and there is always the risk that an attack could derail those talks.