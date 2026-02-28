Iran vows 'crushing response' after joint Israel-US strike on Tehran

Iranian officials on Saturday vowed a "crushing response" against their targets in response to a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout as the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a security source confirmed to Walla that the United States is also involved in the strikes.

As per the Jerusalem Post, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a "secure location", according to an Iranian official who confirmed to Reuters.

Also on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Force also shared that following a situational assessment, it was determined that immediate changes would be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines--with the decision to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.

According to TPS, Israeli Defence Minister Katz declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency under Israel's Civil Defense Law, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Mobile phone lines have been cut in parts of eastern and western Tehran, and internet connectivity has weakened in some areas, as per Iranian Media reports.

This comes as earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump described Iran as "very difficult" and "very dangerous" as the United States considers its next steps in nuclear negotiations, emphasising a preference for a peaceful resolution despite ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva on Thursday, and another round of talks will be held today.

Addressing a gathering in Texas, Trump said, "We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people.

"Trump said the US faces a "big decision" in talks with Iran, while saying that any deal with Tehran must be "meaningful".