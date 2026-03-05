IRGC launches 19th wave of 'Operation True Promise 4' against US, Israel

The IRGC has launched the nineteenth wave of Operation True Promise 4 as a combined missile and drone operation, according to the IRGC Public Relations on Thursday.

According to the IRGC PR, "This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him).'"

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced that it had carried out strikes against Israeli and American targets across the region, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

In a statement on Wednesday (local time), the IRGC said the latest wave of attacks came on the fifth day of the operation, which Tehran says was launched in response to what it called "unprovoked aggression" by Israel and the United States.

The force claimed that more than seven advanced radar systems belonging to the United States and Israel had been destroyed, describing the strikes as having "blinded the eyes" of the two countries' surveillance network in the region.

The statement further alleged that Iranian projectiles had bypassed the THAAD missile defence system deployed to defend Israel and struck multiple locations, including the Israeli defence ministry complex in Tel Aviv and the country's main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the IRGC, ongoing missile and drone launches have triggered hours of air raid sirens and prolonged sheltering of residents in several areas across Israel. The group said the attacks are part of a "steady and managed rhythm of projectile launches" and warned that "in the coming days, the attacks will become more intense and widespread."

The IRGC said hundreds of ballistic missiles and explosive drones have been launched during the operation against what it described as "sensitive and strategic targets."

Targets cited by the group included locations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well as American military positions and interests in regional states such as Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

The IRGC also claimed attacks on U.S. naval assets, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and an American destroyer operating in the Indian Ocean.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said it carried out a "critical strike" against what it described as the largest American data centre in the region, identifying the facility as belonging to Amazon in Bahrain.

The force said the strike aimed to highlight the alleged role of such infrastructure in supporting U.S. military and intelligence operations in the region.

According to the report cited by Press TV, the facility, part of Amazon's regional cloud infrastructure, launched in 2019, suffered "extensive damage.