Islamabad, parts of Pakistan jolted by 5.7 magnitude earthquake: Met Dept

Islamabad, parts of Pakistan jolted by 5.7 magnitude earthquake: Met Dept

Epicentre was situated near Dera Ghazi Khan region in Punjab province at a depth of 10 kilometres, reports claimed, citing PMD, while tremors were also felt in Delhi, and neighbouring regions

Earthquake

India's National Center for Seismology said the earthquake was of magnitude 5.8 | (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, according to the country's meteorological department.
The quake's epicentre was situated near the Dera Ghazi Khan region in the southwestern part of the Punjab province at a depth of 10 kilometres, Geo News reported, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
The earthquake originated at 12:28 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and was recorded at magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale, according to the Met Department.
It was felt in several parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, including the capital Islamabad.
 
Meanwhile, the earthquake's tremors were felt across Delhi and the neighbouring regions in India.

India's National Center for Seismology said the earthquake was of magnitude 5.8.
Authorities in the Punjab province were on alert "to deal with the aftershocks of the earthquake", a spokesperson of the PMD was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. District emergency operation centres across Punjab, including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority's control room, were on "24/7 alert, it said.
The spokesperson said provincial administration was also examining buildings impacted by the tremors, adding that any damage could be reported on the disaster management authority's helpline.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the extent of the quake was recorded at magnitude 5.4, affecting India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
Last month, two magnitude 5.1 earthquakes jolted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, panicking residents in the mountainous region.
In 2005, a magnitude 7.6 quake killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

