World News / Trump insists Russia war must end, no response if he wants Ukraine to win

I want the war to stop, Trump responded. I want to save lives, he added, going on to claim falsely that millions were dying in the conflict

The Republican former president responded, I think it's the US best interest to get this war finished and just get it done. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Former President Donald Trump spoke heatedly in Tuesday's presidential debate about wanting Russia's war in Ukraine to be over - but twice refused to directly answer a question about whether he wanted US ally Ukraine to win.
Trump also falsely claimed that the war had killed millions since Russia invaded Ukraine 2 1/2 years ago, while the UN says 11,700 civilian deaths have been verified. And he claimed without evidence that Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, had bungled a diplomatic mission just days before Russia launched the invasion.
Trump's comments are likely to heighten concern among Ukraine and its supporters that his return to the White House could push Ukraine into a losing peace deal with its stronger neighbour, Russia. Western-allied Ukraine depends on US military and financial aid to keep up its fight against Russian forces, and it would have grave difficulty withstanding their attacks if the US were to pull that support.
 
It's "a very simple question. Do you want Ukraine to win this war? moderator David Muir of ABC News asked Trump in Tuesday's debate, the first of two times he pressed Trump for a direct answer.
I want the war to stop, Trump responded. I want to save lives, he added, going on to claim falsely that millions were dying in the conflict.
Muir then asked him again, questioning whether Trump believed it's in the US best interest for Ukraine to win this war.

The Republican former president responded, I think it's the US best interest to get this war finished and just get it done.
Trump has said repeatedly he would have a peace deal done between Ukraine and Russia within a day if he is elected, although he doesn't say how.
The fear of Ukraine's supporters is that the kind of deal Trump is talking about would amount to the country's democratic government capitulating significant territory and sovereignty to Russia's harsh demands.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year insisted Ukraine must give up vast amounts of territory and avoid joining NATO simply as a condition to start negotiations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

