Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Israel forces destroy weapons workshop as Hamas tries to regroup in Gaza

This comes on the heels of Israel killing 15 terrorists in a Hamas command center located inside a UNRWA school

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

File Image: Israeli soldiers operating in northern Gaza eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli soldiers operating in northern Gaza eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes as Hamas tries to regroup in the Zeitoun area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.
The IDF said ground forces destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a weapons workshop located near a school. Large numbers of weapons, including AK-47s, grenades, explosives and magazines, machines for producing rocket launchers as well as unspecified "intelligence management assets" were also uncovered.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This comes on the heels of Israel killing 15 terrorists in a Hamas command center located inside a UNRWA school, and aerial footage shows Palestinian gunmen in a UNRWA aid compound in Rafah this weekend.
At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon