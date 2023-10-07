close
Israel launches operation 'Iron Swords' after Hamas' surprise attack

Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that the country will win this war

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
The Israel Defence Forces on Saturday launched operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported.
IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza. "In response to the barrages of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at Israel, the IDF is currently striking Hamas targets in Gaza," Israel Defense Forces said in a post on 'X'.
Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized that the country will win this war and noted that Hamas has made a "grave mistake" by launching a surprise attack on Israel with rockets.
"Hamas made a grave mistake this morning and started a war against the State of Israel. IDF soldiers are fighting the enemy at all the infiltration sites. The State of Israel will win this war," Gallant said, Times of Israel reported citing his office.
The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be'eri and the Re'im military base.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that over 2200 rockets were fired into Israel since 6:30 am on Saturday, the report said. The firing took place for more than 3.5 hours.

Hagari said that Hamas terrorists infiltrated from land, sea and air. He further added that there are at least seven sites of fighting between Hamas and IDF troops.
Israel's military is expecting to draft tens of thousands of soldiers, the report said.
Hamas claimed to have kidnapped five IDF soldiers. IDF has not yet spoken on the report.

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Hamas

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

