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Home / World News / Israel, Lebanon sign framework deal with US in 'first step' toward peace

Israel, Lebanon sign framework deal with US in 'first step' toward peace

The officials did not share details on the agreement that was signed by Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, and Nada Hamadeh, ambassador of Lebanon to the United States

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

US, Israel and Lebanon announce framework agreement as first step toward peace with Hezbollah conflict | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with Israel and Lebanon's ambassadors announced a framework agreement Friday that was described as a first step toward peace following months of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The officials did not share details on the agreement that was signed by Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, and Nada Hamadeh, ambassador of Lebanon to the United States.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : israel Israel Iran Conflict Lebanon Hezbollah

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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