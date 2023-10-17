close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Israel's US ambassador Herzog says reoccupation of Gaza is not a goal

He said a potential visit by President Joe Biden has not been finalised, but that it would send "a very strong message of support to Israel. And a deterrent message to Israel's enemies."

Michael Herzog

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Daniel Flatley

Israel’s ambassador to the US declined to give a timetable for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, saying only that his country does not seek to reoccupy the territory in the wake of the deadly assault by Hamas.
 
“I’m not going to put a timetable on the ground operation,” Michael Herzog said on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” Monday evening. “We are preparing it, everybody knows that it’s in the works. And when it comes, it comes.”

“This is a war that we have to fight,” he added. “It was imposed on us. And there’s no other option for Israel strategically other than defeating Hamas, because if we don’t, then we invite further aggressions, more severe aggression against the State of Israel, by Hamas, and by Hamas’ allies and by their patrons in Tehran.”

He said a potential visit by President Joe Biden has not been finalised, but that it would send “a very strong message of support to Israel. And a deterrent message to Israel’s enemies.”

Earlier Monday, Israeli Defence Secretary Yoav Gallant told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israeli forces were preparing for a long and costly war but that Israel would win.

Herzog, in the Bloomberg Television interview, said Israel did not want to occupy the strip.

“Is not our intention to reoccupy Gaza and rule over the lives of 2 million Palestinians, that definitely is not the option,” he said. “But given the fact that we are at war, we cannot conduct the war only through airstrikes. And as everybody knows, we are preparing also a ground operation. A ground operation doesn’t necessarily mean that we are going to occupy Gaza and stay there for years. That is not the intention.”

Herzog said that the issue of hostages was “very high on our agenda” but that Israel would hold Hamas accountable for any harm that comes to the people who have been kidnapped.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Will Xi Jinping's gamble on Russian President Vladimir Putin pay off?

How China's BRI is changing after a decade of big projects and big debts

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Gaza conflict; emphasis on preventing escalation

US SEC to impose measures to halt $130 mn fraud targeting Indian Americans

Joe Biden consults with world leaders on edge over Israel-Hamas war

Topics : Joe Biden israel Gaza Antony Blinken

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon