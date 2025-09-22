Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Israeli army orders evacuation of Gaza City hospital amid UNGA meetings

Israeli army orders evacuation of Gaza City hospital amid UNGA meetings

Hundreds of thousands have remained in the city, the territory's largest and already in ruins from nearly two years of war and struggling with famine

The latest Israeli operation, which started last Tuesday, further escalates a conflict that has roiled the Middle East and likely pushes any ceasefire farther out of reach. The Israeli military, which says it wants to destroy Hamas' military infrastructure, hasn't given a timeline for the offensive, but there were indications it could take months.

AP Jerusalem
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Israeli forces showed no signs of relenting on their new ground offensive in Gaza City on Monday as world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly and more countries prepared to join the surge of nations recognising a Palestinian state.

Hundreds of thousands have remained in the city, the territory's largest and already in ruins from nearly two years of war and struggling with famine. The Israeli military ordered the evacuation on Monday of the Jordanian Hospital, a key health clinic, a Palestinian health official said.

The latest Israeli operation, which started last Tuesday, further escalates a conflict that has roiled the Middle East and likely pushes any ceasefire farther out of reach. The Israeli military, which says it wants to destroy Hamas' military infrastructure, hasn't given a timeline for the offensive, but there were indications it could take months.

 

Many have been attempting to relocate from the city, where 1 million people once lived, to the southern Gaza Strip, following Israeli military calls for a full evacuation.

Israeli military orders evacuation of a key Gaza City hospital  The Jordanian field hospital in the city's southwestern neighbourhood of Tal al-Hawa received orders to evacuate on Monday morning, according to a senior health official.

The military has already ordered all Palestinians in Gaza City to head south, to the central and southern Gaza Strip. It has told aid workers in private messages that all humanitarian sites except hospitals must evacuate.

The military didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dr Muneer al-Boush, director general of the Gaza Health Ministry, told The Associated Press that the hospital has at least 300 patients, as well as medical staff and family members of the patients.

The order came as residents reported that troops were approaching the facility, with dozens of families trapped in their homes and shelters around the hospital.

Paris' famed Eiffel Tower projects both Palestinian and Israeli flags  The two flags and a dove with an olive branch have been projected onto a giant screen on the Eiffel Tower on Sunday evening, ahead of France's recognition of a Palestinian State.

The city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, said on Bluesky social media that it was meant to show Paris' support for French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative, to be formalised at a United Nations conference later on Monday.

Paris reaffirms its commitment to peace, which more than ever requires a two-state solution, and expressed its solidarity towards all Palestinian and Israeli civilian victims, Hidalgo wrote.

Italy's unions call for a 24-hour general strike in solidarity with the people in Gaza  The strike, paired with demonstrations and sit-ins held across the country, will affect public transportation, trains, schools and ports.

The protest was called for Monday by grassroots unions across Italy. The unions have denounced the inertia of the Italian and EU governments in the face of the violence suffered by the people of Gaza.

Italy stops a shipment of explosives to Israel  An Italian mayor says the port of Ravenna blocked the transit of two containers carrying explosives to Israel, following a letter by local administrators.

Ravenna mayor and centre-left politician Alessandro Barattoni told reporters that port authorities accepted a request from him and the regional governor. The explosives, which he did not elaborate on, were en route to the Israeli port of Haifa.

Barattoni also called for a clear position from the Italian government to avoid arms shipments to Israel through Italy.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

