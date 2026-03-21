Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Attacks on Iran will 'increase significantly' next week: Israeli Minister

Attacks on Iran will 'increase significantly' next week: Israeli Minister

Katz spoke on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast

UAE, Iran war

US, Israel strike Iran | File Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that attacks against Iran will "increase significantly" in the coming week.

Katz spoke on Saturday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he was considering "winding down" military operations in the Mideast.

"This week, the intensity of the attacks that the IDF and the US military will carry out against the Iranian terrorist regime and against the infrastructures on which it relies will increase significantly," Katz said in a video statement.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US-Iran, US-Iran flag

Iran warns US against ground attack, says 'great surprise' awaits Trump

Gautam Singhania

Raymond Group chairman injured, 2 Indians missing in Maldives boat accident

united airlines

Ready to tackle fuel surge, Iran tensions, says United Airlines CEO

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

If you still need to fly amid global travel chaos, here's what to know

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

Israel strikes Hezbollah's civilian, military wings, kills 12 in Lebanon

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis