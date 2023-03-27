close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Israeli govt in chaos as judicial reform plans draw mass protests: Report

Israel faced one of the biggest waves of industrial action seen in years after the nation's largest union federation on Monday, Histadrut union, called for a general strike

Agencies Agencies Jerusalem
Israel protest

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 9:41 PM IST
Follow Us
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition plunged into chaos on Monday, after mass overnight protests over the sacking of his defence chief piled pressure on the government to halt its bitterly contested plans to overhaul the judiciary.
Israel faced one of the biggest waves of industrial action seen in years after the nation’s largest union federation on Monday,  Histadrut union, called for a general strike. 

Netanyahu had been expected to make a televised statement on Monday morning announcing the plans, which he says are needed to restore balance to the system of government but that critics see as a threat to democracy, had been suspended.
The statement was postponed, however, as Netanyahu met heads of the coalition parties.
 
Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who has been leading the process, said that as a member of the ruling Likud party he would respect whatever decision Netanyahu reached.
“A situation in which everyone does as they wish is liable to bring about the instant fall of the government and collapse of Likud,” he said.

Also Read

No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus

Israel's designated PM Netanyahu says he has successfully formed new govt

Israeli governance group asks court to punish PM Netanyahu over legal plan

Israel PM Netanyahu fires defence minister, sparks protest across country

Israeli president urges Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul amid protests

World Bank warns of 'lost decade' in global growth without bold policy

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog's life after vet couldn't diagnose problem

BIMSTEC member nations brainstorm over food security, transport, tourism

Unlike Europe, residents of Greenland switch to daylight saving time

UN expert advising IOC gives views on Russians athletes at Olympics


Additionally, Israel’s embassy in India is also participating in the strike against the hard-right government. 
Officials of all Israeli missions in India and around the world will remain on strike until it is called off.

Meanwhile, IDF (defence) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi issued a public letter addressed to all active and reserve servicemen, saying that Israel “has never known such days of external threats combining with an internal storm.”
“Our enemies must know that we are standing guard and nobody is deserting,” Halevi says. “I am responsible that every mission given to you will be aimed at defending the security of Israel and its citizens, and will be in accordance with IDF values.”

He says the place for protest actions is in the public sphere and not in the military.
Furthermore, the High Court of Justice rejected outright a petition requesting that it order PM Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately recuse himself, saying that not all legal avenues have been exhausted to justify a petition to the court.

The Israel Democracy Watch organisation petitioned the High Court yesterday, asking for a court order against Netanyahu, following his announcement that he has started to directly engage with the judicial overhaul legislation his government has advanced.
The petition notes that the court has said Netanyahu is bound by a conflict of interest agreement barring him from dealing with the radical reform package due to his criminal corruption trials.

However supporters of the overhaul were also mobilising with a counter demonstration planned later in front of the Knesset and expected to include football supporters groups such as La Familia.
With fears of violence fuelled by social media posts calling for attacks on left-wing Israelis, police numbers were reinforced to handle possible trouble. In a tweet, Netanyahu appealed to supporters on both sides to avoid violence.
Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu | israel | protests

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon