EAM Jaishankar, Iran FM Araghchi discuss energy security, BRICS meet plans

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday. The two discussed India’s concerns about its energy security, including stranded Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and efforts to host the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting on May 14–15, ahead of the BRICS Summit scheduled for September 10–11 this year. The conversation came two days after Araghchi held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

India is the current BRICS president. The government has received confirmation for next month’s meeting of BRICS foreign ministers from several countries. Apart from India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa, the BRICS grouping also comprises Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia, which was granted membership in 2024, is yet to join the grouping.

Foreign ministers from BRICS partner states will take part in several discussions during their meeting in May in New Delhi. However, the meeting of BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on April 23–24 in New Delhi ended without a joint statement as delegates from the United Arab Emirates and Iran disagreed over the war in West Asia. There was also a lack of consensus over the language on Israel and Palestine.

On Wednesday, Araghchi called Jaishankar. The two discussed various aspects of the West Asia crisis. “Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening,” Jaishankar said on social media. “Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch,” he said. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi said the two sides “discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues”.

The US blockade of Iranian ports, as well as Iran’s restrictions on the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, figured in the conversation.