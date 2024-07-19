Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Biden nears US election race exit; will Kamala Harris replace him? Updates

Joe Biden's health concerns, presidential debate debacle and a fresh wave of support for Donald Trump after his assassination bid have compelled Democrats to push the president to reconsider his bid

Joe Biden, US President, US President Joe Biden, Biden

Until testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, Biden was expected to receive the official 2024 presidential nomination from Democrats in late July. Photo: Bloomberg

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Time and tide waits for none. US President Joe Biden is no exception to this rule. Some US media houses, since Thursday, have been indicating that the 81-year-old Democrat leader has come close to announcing his exit from the presidential election race, which is slated for November 5.

According to The New York Times, some people close to Biden said that he has accepted the idea that he may not be able to win the election. However, he has not yet made up his mind, one person added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Biden’s June presidential debate debacle, mounting concerns over his health and a renewed wave of support for former President Donald Trump after his assassination bid are among the factors that have compelled his over two dozen party leaders to race against time for alternative options. According to some media reports, former President Barack Obama, considered Biden’s close aide, also features in this list.

Joe Biden likely to make an announcement 

1) Biden, who is currently isolated at his Delaware home due to Covid-19 infection, is expected to make a major announcement related to his re-election bid on Friday. The ‘Biden For President’ campaign will hold an all-staff meeting to chart the further course of their action while the US president is weighing his options.

2) The moment is critical for democrats as Trump already wrapped up a heady Republican convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, accepting his formal nomination and naming Senator JD Vance as his running mate for vice-presidency.

More From This Section

Vedanta Resources pays $246 mn dues to revive operations at Zambian mine

Communications widely disrupted in Bangladesh amid violent student protests

What are Japan's tactics based on latest suspected forex intervention?

Trump offers account of assassination bid, accepts Republican nomination

Comedian Bob Newhart, master of sitcoms, telephone monologues, dies at 94

Democrats hurry after Biden tests positive for Covid-19

3) Until testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, Biden was expected to receive the official 2024 presidential nomination from Democrats in late July. This was to be followed by the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 19. However, his isolation from the election campaign after the infection has given Democrats a chance to further encourage him to pass the torch.

4) On Thursday, Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who was part of the panel that probed the Capitol Riots, became the latest Democrat to urge Biden to reconsider his bid.

What do we know about Biden’s future plans so far?

5) On the rumours, Biden’s campaign officials remarked that he was even more committed to staying in the race despite the pressure but the president has been informed that the campaign is having difficulty in raising money.

6) Right before testing positive for Covid-19, Biden had remarked in an interview that it wasn’t too late for him to recover politically and added that the race between him and Trump so far is ‘even’.

7) However, with the fresh developments, some Democrat lawmakers are pitching for Vice President Kamala Harris as an alternative to Biden.

8) According to a lawmaker, who did not want to be named, Biden’s advisors are yet to reach a unanimous decision on his next move. To add to his woes, there are reports that in the days ahead more lawmakers are expected to join the leaders calling for him to drop out of the race.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

Also Read

Prez Biden 'working towards' what's best for country: Senator Hickenlooper

Biden expected to make major announcement about his re-election bid

US elections: Republicans confident of Trump's win as Biden faces pressure

US appeals court blocks implementation of Biden's student debt relief plan

Biden faces fresh turmoil, pressure to quit; Trump to accept nomination

Topics : Joe Biden Kamala Harris US Elections Donald Trump BS Web Reports United States US Democratic Party Convention

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon