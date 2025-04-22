Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'Justice will be done': Kash Patel on arrest of terrorist Harpreet Singh

'Justice will be done': Kash Patel on arrest of terrorist Harpreet Singh

Singh alias Happy Passia alias Jora, linked to terror attacks in Punjab and ties with ISI, BKI, was arrested by the FBI and US immigration officials in Sacramento on April 18

Kash Patel

FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence no matter where they are: Kash Patel | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kash Patel, FBI Director, has assured that justice will be done following the arrest of Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh in the US.

Singh alias Happy Passia alias Jora, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab and who is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's ISI and Khalistani group BKI, was arrested in the US on April 18 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento.

"CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States. @FBISacramento conducted the investigation, coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India," Indian-American Patel said in a post on X on Monday.

 

"Excellent work from all, and justice will be done. The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence no matter where they are," the first Indian-American to lead the premier law enforcement agency of the United States said in the post.

Singh is suspected to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

"He had been evading capture by using untraceable burner phones and encrypted applications. This case reinforces the importance of international cooperation in apprehending those who threaten global security," FBI Sacramento said on April 18.

In January, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on gangster Harpreet. He is wanted in a case of a hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh.

He is a native of Ajnala tehsil in Amritsar, Punjab. Singh is an absconder in the case registered on October 1, 2024, in connection with the hand grenade attack carried out on a house in Sector 10/D, Chandigarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

